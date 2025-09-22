Ukraine hits Russian drone hub, ammunition depot, S-400 air defense system in series of strikes, military says

Editor's note: The story was updated with additional details.

Ukrainian forces destroyed stockpiles of Russian ammunition and drones in two separate attacks in the occupied parts of Ukraine in August and September, Ukraine's General Staff reported on Sept. 22.

The strikes were aimed at "disrupting Russian occupation plans," the military said as Moscow's forces seek to push forward in Ukraine's east.

A Russian S-400 air defense system was also hit in Kaluga Oblast in western Russia, the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces reported separately on Sept. 22.

Ukrainian strike drones reportedly destroyed one S-400 launcher and a radar system after special forces detected the battery overnight on Sept. 5.

According to the General Staff, Ukraine's Dnipro group of forces also struck the Russian hub for the distribution of drones on Aug. 29, destroying "massive stockpiles" of unmanned aircraft.

Russia was reportedly attempting to distribute over 19,000 drones — including the Molniya, Boomerang, Vandal Novgorodsky, and Gorynych models — and related equipment to forces in the occupied part of Donetsk Oblast.

Separately, the Ukrainian military and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) hit an ammunition depot of Russian forces in mostly-occupied Luhansk Oblast, the General Staff reported.

The attack came after Russian trucks reportedly delivered thousands of mines, grenades, tank rounds, artillery shells, and other ammunition to Russian forces near occupied Bohdanivka in Luhansk Oblast.

The ammunition was meant to supply the 17th Tank Regiment of Russia's 70th Motorized Rifle Division, according to the statement.

"Russian vehicles were destroyed along with the ammunition," the General Staff reported. The type of weapons used in the attacks was not specified.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Throughout the full-scale war, Ukrainian forces have repeatedly struck Russian military sites and strategic industrial facilities with long-range drones and missiles in an effort to disrupt Moscow's offensive operations.