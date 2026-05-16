Kyiv repatriates 528 bodies that Russia claims are fallen Ukrainian soldiers

Ukraine has repatriated 528 bodies, which Russia claims may belong to Ukrainian service members, Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (POW) said on May 16.

"Law enforcement investigators, in collaboration with representatives from forensic institutions, will take all necessary steps to identify the repatriated remains," the agency said.

During previous repatriations, Russia at times returned the bodies of its own soldiers to Kyiv, with Ukrainian officials alleging the practice may have been aimed at avoiding compensation payments to Russian families or reflected a "negligent attitude toward their own people."

The Russian side has not commented on whether Ukraine transferred the bodies of Russian soldiers in return. The latest repatriation follows several similar operations conducted in recent months.

"Behind every such repatriation lies complex interagency work aimed at ensuring that Ukraine's fallen defenders are returned home and that their families are given the opportunity to bid their loved ones a dignified farewell," the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said.

The return of fallen Ukrainian soldiers has accelerated since peace talks resumed in early 2025.

Despite enduring heavier losses in its war against Ukraine, Russia is likely handing over more bodies than it receives, as its troops have captured more Ukrainian remains and have been on the offensive for most of the war, according to the Kyiv-based independent analytical platform VoxUkraine.

The repatriation comes after 205 Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) returned from Russian captivity on May 15 in the latest exchange between Kyiv and Moscow.