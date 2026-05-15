Breaking: 205 Ukrainian POWs return from Russian captivity in latest exchange

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 15 that 205 Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) returned from Russian captivity in the latest exchange, kickstarting the first phase of a wider "1,000 for 1,000" swap.

Almost all of the Ukrainian POWs who returned home had been held under Russian captivity for four years, most of the duration of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to Zelensky.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that 205 Russian POWs had returned home, saying that they are currently in Belarus and will be receiving the psychological and medical care there.

The age range of the released Ukrainian POWs varies, from as young as 21 to 62, Zelensky said. Among the soldiers and officers freed on May 15 are servicemen from the Ukrainian Ground Forces, the Navy, the Air Assault Forces, and the State Border Guard Service, he added.

"Let's continue to fight for each and every one who still remains in captivity," Zelensky said in his post on Telegram.

The POW swap, in addition to the almost monthly repatriation exchange, remains one of the few working Kyiv-Moscow channels since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The swap came as the U.S.-initiated peace talks aimed at securing an end to the war continued to stall, with U.S. President Donald Trump appearing to be losing interest in Ukraine.

The latest exchange comes nearly a month after the Easter swap in April, in which 175 Ukrainian POWs and seven civilians returned from Russian captivity in exchange for the same number of Russian POWs and civilians.

Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) greet relatives during an exchange with Russia on May 15, 2026. (Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War)

The freed Ukrainian POWs will be taken to medical centers for all necessary examinations and further treatment, including medical rehabilitation, Zelensky said. He has not indicated further phases of the "1,000 for 1,000" exchange will take place.

Earlier on May 8, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a surprise prisoner exchange and temporary ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine for May 9–11, timed around Russia's Victory Day celebrations. Trump announced the exchange would involve 1,000 POWs from each country returning home.

Trump's announcement came a day after Umerov traveled to Miami for talks with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, focusing on the exchange and broader efforts to revive stalled peace negotiations with Russia.

Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) greet relatives during an exchange with Russia on May 15, 2026. (Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War)

Ukraine has provided Russia with "the List of 1,000" for the large-scale exchange, put together based on the time length that the Ukrainian POWs held captive have spent in captivity, Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said on May 10.

Upon announcing the latest POW exchange, Zelensky said on May 15 that almost all the Ukrainian servicemen who returned home had been in Russian captivity for four years, almost the duration of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Zelensky thanked the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates for "their critical mediation and assistance."

"We also thank all relevant agencies and organizations for their help in facilitating this exchange," Zelensky said.