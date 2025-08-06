Death toll of Russian July 31 attack on Kyiv rises to 32 as another victim dies in hospital

A man who was injured in the neck during Russia's missile and drone strike on Kyiv on July 31 has died in hospital, the head of the city's military administration, Tymur Tkachenko, reported on Aug. 6.

"Unfortunately, we continue to see the consequences of the attack long after the attack itself," Tkachenko wrote. "And this situation repeats itself after every difficult night."

The latest death brings the total number of people killed in the strike to 32. The attack is the deadliest Russian strike on the Ukrainian capital in 2025.

The attack left at least 179 people injured, including three police officers and 12 children. Thirty of the wounded, including five children, remained hospitalized as of July 31.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the number of injured children was the highest recorded in Kyiv since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. The deadliest assault on the capital prior to this occurred in December 2023, when 33 people were killed.

In response to the July 31 attack, city authorities declared Aug. 1 a Day of Mourning. Flags were flown at half-mast across all municipal buildings, and entertainment events were canceled for the day.

The strike came just days after U.S. President Donald Trump warned Moscow that Washington would impose secondary tariffs on Aug. 8 unless Russia agrees to halt its war against Ukraine.

Despite international pressure and mounting casualties, the Kremlin continues to reject proposals for an unconditional ceasefire. Moscow has increasingly relied on mass drone and missile strikes aimed at Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure.