General Staff: Russia has lost 1,031,620 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,031,620 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian National Guard soldiers stand in a trench under camouflage netting as they fire the Soviet D-20 artillery in the direction of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 26, 2025. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has lost 1,031,620 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 11.

The number includes 1,040 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,013 tanks, 22,979 armored fighting vehicles, 54,732 vehicles and fuel tanks, 30,163 artillery systems, 1,437 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,193 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 45,003 drones, 3,459 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

As leaders attend Ukraine Recovery Conference, rebuilding is distant dream for Ukrainians who need it most
From her window, Elena Demchenko can see the school where she taught for 17 years. Nearly three years have passed since Izium was liberated from Russian occupation, yet the building still lies in ruins. “People still live with damaged roofs, windows, and doors — there are so many old ladies that live alone in their apartments, earn a $50 monthly pension, and have no idea what to do,” according to Demchenko, who lived through Russian occupation. When Ukrainian forces retook Izium in September
The Kyiv Independent
Article image
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Friday, July 11
Friday, July 11
