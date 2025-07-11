General Staff: Russia has lost 1,031,620 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 1,031,620 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 11.

The number includes 1,040 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,013 tanks, 22,979 armored fighting vehicles, 54,732 vehicles and fuel tanks, 30,163 artillery systems, 1,437 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,193 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 45,003 drones, 3,459 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.