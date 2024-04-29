Skip to content
White House can't comment on timing and delivery of US aid to Ukraine

by Rachel Amran April 30, 2024 2:14 AM 2 min read
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in Washington, DC on April 29, 2024. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
The delivery of military aid to Ukraine continues, but the White House cannot comment on the timing and volume of deliveries due to operational security concerns, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on April 29.

"Aid into Ukraine is ongoing," Jean-Pierre said. "They have been receiving that security assistance. I'm going to be really mindful here because there are operational security concerns that I want to be careful of. What we hope is that it gets to the frontlines so that Ukraine can continue to defend itself."

The U.S. passed the long-awaited $61 billion foreign aid package last week after nearly six months of political infighting and delays.

The following day, the Pentagon announced that it was ready to move forward with sending $1 billion of weapons to Kyiv from U.S. stockpiles, including more ammunition for HIMARS, 155 mm ammunition, air defense interceptors, and armored vehicles.

This became the first official defense package for Ukraine under the signed aid bill. The most recent package prior to this latest round of aid was worth $300 million and was announced by Washington on March 12.

Zelensky identified air defense systems, long-range weapons, and artillery as Ukraine's most urgent needs, calling the materiel "crucial tools for the speedy restoration of a just peace."

Russia has taken advantage of Ukraine's growing battlefield ammunition shortages, taking the city of Avdiivka in February. Russian troops also continue to intensify attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure this spring, leaving Ukrainian citizens and businesses without a stable power supply.

Author: Rachel Amran
Ukraine finalizes trade agreement with UAE.

Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates have finalized a bilateral trade agreement that lays the foundation for deepening investment and trade between the two countries, Ukraine's Economy Ministry announced on April 29.
