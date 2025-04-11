The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, Minerals, Business, Law
Edit post

Kyiv hires US law firm Hogan Lovells to advise on minerals deal

by Abbey Fenbert April 12, 2025 2:01 AM 2 min read
The Justice Ministry logo. (Justice Ministry / Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Justice Ministry has hired the American-British law firm Hogan Lovells for assistance in negotiating a critical minerals deal with the United States, according to a filing under the U.S. Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

The news comes as Ukraine and the U.S. began technical consultations on the minerals agreement on April 11.

The Justice Ministry has retained Hogan Lovells U.S. as of April 9, according to a registration listed on the U.S. Justice Department (DOJ) web portal. A source confirmed to Reuters on April 11 that the Ukrainian government has retained the firm.

Hogan Lovells is an American-British firm with headquarters in Washington, D.C. and London.

Additional details are not provided in the registration listing. The registration does indicate that the Victor Pinchuk Foundation hired the firm in 2023.

The latest version of the minerals deal, an initiative U.S. President Donald Trump championed as a way for Washington to "recoup" military aid to Kyiv, reportedly grants the United States extensive control over Ukraine's natural resources through a joint investment fund.

A source who spoke to Reuters regarding the April 11 talks described them as "antagonistic" and unlikely to produce a breakthrough.

"The negotiating environment is very antagonistic," the source said, describing the latest version of the proposal as "maximalist" in its ambitions over Ukraine's mineral wealth.

Whilte the agreement would grant the U.S. unprecedented control over Ukraine's natural resources, it still lacks any concrete security guarantees.  

In an interview with the Times published April 11, U.S. Special Envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg said that resumed negotiations on the minerals deal proved that relations between Washington and Kyiv were "back on track."

The official also acknowledged that the U.S. underestimated the complexities of such a deal.

"It's not a simple yes or no," he said.

"People didn’t really understand the process as well as they should have."

Hockey celebrates Ovechkin, but Putin is the real winner
Alexander Ovechkin has become the greatest goal scorer in National Hockey League (NHL) history — an extraordinary accomplishment that cements his legacy as one of hockey’s most influential figures. For fans around the world, the Washington Capitals’ No. 8 stands as a symbol of perseverance, dedicati…
The Kyiv IndependentAdam Sybera

Author: Abbey Fenbert

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.