London talks suspended over 'lack of consensus on some issues,' Kremlin claims

A ministerial meeting of U.S., European, and Ukrainian officials was postponed due to a "lack of consensus on some issues, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on April 23 after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and others decided to skip the event.

The U.K.'s capital was to host a meeting between the chief diplomats of the U.K., France, Ukraine, and Germany, as well as Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

The parties were expected to agree on a common position on a peace deal, which Witkoff would then present to Russia during his visit later this week. The meeting was downgraded after most participants decided to skip it amid disagreements on key points of the reported U.S. peace plan.

The final version of U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan, which he wants Russia and Ukraine to sign off on, requires significant concessions from the latter.

According to the peace proposal, the U.S. would de jure recognize Russia's control over occupied Crimea and de facto accept Russia's partial occupation of Ukrainian territories in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. Kyiv must also give up its aspirations to join NATO.

"As far as we know, the two sides still haven't come closer on some issues," Peskov said at a press conference. The spokesperson added that there are "many nuances around the negotiations" and in areas "where the positions need to be brought closer."

Russia continues to engage with the U.S. on a possible settlement of the war in Ukraine, but not with Kyiv and Europe, Peskov said. Witkoff is still expected to visit Russia despite the breakdown of the London summit.

In light of the controversy over the U.S. peace initiative, the meeting in London is being held at a lower level. A Ukrainian delegation has already arrived, with Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov meeting their U.K. counterparts, David Lammy and John Healey.

The U.S. delegation at the meeting will be led by Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg. Germany will be represented by National Security Advisor Jens Plotner, and France by presidential advisor Emmanuel Bonne and senior diplomat Frederic Mondoloni.