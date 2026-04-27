Nearly 214,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine identified by media investigation

Russian independent media outlet Mediazona, in collaboration with the BBC Russian service, has confirmed the identities of 213,858 Russian military personnel killed in Ukraine.

Since the media outlets' last update in early April, the names of 5,103 Russian soldiers have been added to the list of casualties.

The journalists note that the actual figures are likely significantly higher, as their verified information comes from public sources such as obituaries, posts by relatives, regional media reports, and statements from local authorities.

The confirmed death toll now includes over 79,300 volunteers, 24,000 recruited prisoners, and 18,500 mobilized soldiers, according to the media outlets. A total of 7,043 officers have also been confirmed to have been killed.

The Kyiv Independent cannot independently verify the reporting.

Over the past year, while sustaining heavy losses, Russia has been able to make marginal advances along Ukraine's front line region as it is able to offset its casualties through fresh contract soldiers. Despite past gains, Ukraine's military has allegedly grounded Russia's latest offensive to a halt with Ukrainian forces capturing more territory in February 2026 than Russian forces were able to occupy in the same period.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces estimates that as of April 26, Russia has lost around 1,325,650 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 22, 2022. The figures do not specify killed or wounded, though the overall consensus is that it includes dead, wounded, missing, and captured.

At its current rate, President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier this year that Russian soldiers upwards of 35,000 losses per month.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russian authorities have refused to release figures on their army's losses. While Zelensky said in February that at least 55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on the battlefield since the start of Russia's full-scale war.









