KI logo
War

Fire reported at Yaroslavl oil refinery as Ukrainian drones strike several Russian regions, target occupied Crimea

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Fire reported at Yaroslavl oil refinery as Ukrainian drones strike several Russian regions, target occupied Crimea
What purports to be fire burning at an oil refinery in Yaroslavl, Russia overnight on April 26, 2026. (Exilenova Plus/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A fire is burning at an oil refinery in the Russian city of Yaroslavl as Ukrainian drones attacked several Russian regions and occupied Crimea overnight on April 26, authorities and social media channels reported.

A drone attack threat was declared in Yaroslavl Oblast earlier in the night, Governor Mikhail Yevrayev reported, as independent Telegram news channel Exilenova Plus reported strikes on an oil refinery in Yaroslavl.

Authorities have not yet commented on the result of the reported drone attack in Yaroslavl Oblast.

In occupied Crimea, drone strikes were reported in the cities of Bakhchysarai and Sevastopol, Telegram news channel Crimean Wind reported.

Article image
A map of Russian-occupied Crimea. (The Kyiv Independent)

Another Ukrainian drone attack was also reported in the city of Michurinsk, Tambov Oblast, independent Russian Telegram news channel Astra reported.

Earlier in the night, the city of Alekseyevka and the village of Rzhevka in Russia's Belgorod Oblast were struck by Ukrainian drones, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported.

Belgorod Oblast sits along Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia.

"A residential building in the city of Alekseyevka was attacked by an airplane-type drone. A balcony in one of the apartments caught fire," Gladkov claimed.

Four people were injured in the village of Rzhevka after a car was struck in the attack, he said.

The details could not be immediately verified by the Kyiv Independent.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep inside Russia and the occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's capacity to continue waging war on Ukraine.

Kyiv considers energy facilities to be valid military targets, as the energy sites provide fuel and funding for the Kremlin's war machine.

On April 22, Ukrainian drones struck a command post of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in occupied Donetsk, killing 12 officers and injuring 15 others, Unmanned Systems Forces commander Robert "Madyar" Brovdi reported.

read also

Reporter’s notebook: Inside Ukraine’s nuclear plants at war
Walking around a nuclear power plant in north-western Ukraine, it feels like there are as many soldiers as there are plant workers. The guns are an unnerving sight, but not unexpected — the border with Belarus is just 65 kilometers away. At the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, employees at the Rivne nuclear power plant prepared for occupation, as Russian troops entering from Belarus swiftly captured the Chornobyl plant. Then, days later, the Russians did something even more egregious — th
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Attacks on RussiaOil refineriesRussian oilCrimeaBelgorod OblastRussia
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, April 26
Sunday, April 26
Saturday, April 25
US, EU deepen cooperation on critical minerals.

The United States and the European Union on April 24 signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation on critical minerals as part of a broader effort to secure and diversify global supply chains.

Show More

Editors' Picks