Kremlin expresses doubts over Zelensky–Putin meeting in next 30 days

A meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to take place within the next 30 days, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on July 25, the Russian state news agency Ria Novosti reported.

Peskov's statement comes as the 50-day deadline approaches for U.S. President Donald Trump to potentially impose sanctions on Moscow if Russia fails to agree to a peace deal.

While Zelensky has expressed readiness for face-to-face talks, Putin has repeatedly declined to participate in person, sending lower-level officials instead.

"A meeting at the highest level can and must put an end to the settlement and fix the modalities of these agreements, which are to be developed during expert work. It is impossible to do otherwise," Peskov said.

"Is it possible to go through such a complex process in 30 days? Well, obviously, it is unlikely," Peskov added.

Peskov emphasized that Russia's position is outlined in the draft memorandum presented to the Ukrainian delegation during the second round of negotiations in Turkey. He noted that Moscow's stance is "diametrically opposed" to the proposals outlined in Ukraine's draft.

"It is unlikely these positions can be reconciled instantly, " Peskov said. "This will require very complex diplomatic work."

Trump threatened to impose 100% "secondary tariffs" on Russia if a peace deal with Ukraine is not reached within 50 days during a July 14 White House press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The U.S. president also expressed frustration with Putin's actions, saying he had expected an agreement months ago.

During the third round of talks, Ukraine proposed holding a summit between Zelensky and Putin before the end of August, according to National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, who led the Ukrainian delegation.

Yet, Russia has not yet supported this initiative.