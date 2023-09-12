Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Crimean Bridge reported closed for nearly one hour overnight

by Kris Parker and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 12, 2023 5:41 AM 2 min read
Traffic on the Russian-built Crimean Bridge on Oct. 13, 2022. (Photo by Stringer / AFP via Getty Images)
The Crimean Bridge was shut down by Russian proxy authorities in occupied Crimea for nearly one hour during the night of Sept. 12, Russian sources claimed.

The Russian state news outlet RIA Novosti and the Telegram channel for the Crimean Bridge claimed at around 1:40 a.m. local time that the bridge was closed to traffic. Drivers on the bridge were allegedly asked to remain calm and follow the instructions of transport security staff.

About 50 minutes later, it was announced that traffic had resumed on the bridge.

No reason has been given for the closure.

On Sept. 10, the Ukrainian military reported that the Crimean Bridge is still unable to function normally following a July drone strike.

The bridge, also called the Kerch Bridge, connects the Russian mainland with the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula. Construction on the bridge began after the illegal 2014 annexation and occupation of Crimea, and was completed in 2018.

The 19-kilometer long bridge is a critical supplies and transport route for Russian forces in Crimea and mainland Ukraine, and has been the target of repeated attacks following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

On Oct. 8, 2022, an explosion collapsed a section of the road bridge and damaged part of the railway bridge. Another section of the road bridge collapsed following an attack on July 17 of this year, while another attack on Aug. 12 temporarily closed traffic.

Russian forces claimed to have prevented another attack on Sept. 2, and in late August Ukrainian authorities reported that Russia had begun sinking ferries in order to protect the bridge from attacks by sea.  

Authors: Kris Parker, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
