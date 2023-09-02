Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russia claims 3 unmanned boats destroyed trying to attack Crimea bridge

by Olena Goncharova September 2, 2023 4:14 AM 2 min read
Maxar satellite imagery showing a closeup view of Kerch Strait and the new damage to the Crimea Bridge which connects occupied Crimea to Russia on July 17, 2023. (Satellite image by Maxar Technologies)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Defense Ministry reported in the early hours of Sept. 2 that its forces had destroyed three unmanned boats being used in an attempt to target the Crimea bridge. The ministry accused Ukraine of the attack.

The bridge, linking the peninsula to Russia's mainland, was completed in 2018, four years after Russia occupied and annexed the peninsula from Ukraine. It has come under numerous attacks in the 18-month-old full-scale invasion.

Ukraine didn't confirm responsibility for the attack.

The British Defense Ministry of Defense said in its Sept. 1 war intelligence update that “Russia is employing a range of passive defenses such as smoke generators and underwater barriers, alongside active defense measures such as air defense systems" around the Black Sea.

Over the past few weeks, there has been a notable uptick in attacks targeting Russian-occupied Crimea and the naval installations in its vicinity. Ukraine has bolstered its counteroffensive efforts in the southeast region, leading to an intensified assault.

These strikes have primarily concentrated on disrupting Russian logistics routes to and from Crimea. Additionally, they have taken aim at ammunition depots associated with Russia's Black Sea Fleet, which is stationed in the occupied port city of Sevastopol.

Author: Olena Goncharova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
