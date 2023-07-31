Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Southern Command: Russian logistics severely impacted by attacks on Crimean bridges

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 31, 2023 1:12 PM 2 min read
A view of the Crimean bridge, where the attacks were carried out recently, on July 25, 2023. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Southern Command spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk said the Russian military is suffering from major logistical issues after a July 17 explosion on the Crimean Bridge and a strike on the Chonhar Bridge on July 29.

Speaking on television on July 30, Humeniuk said that Russia is using amphibious assault ships to ferry equipment across the Kerch Strait since the bridge over the strait, known as the Crimea Bridge, that connects the Crimean Peninsula with Russia's Krasnodar Oblast was damaged.

Following the strike on the Crimean Bridge, Russia has also had to rely on a long detour through Russian-occupied areas of mainland Ukraine to supply its troops.

This has been further complicated by repeated strikes on the Chonhar Bridge, which connects the Russian-occupied parts of Kherson Oblast and the occupied Crimean peninsula.

The bridge was damaged in a strike on June 22 and July 29. The route is the most direct connection from Russia’s Crimean logistics hub at Dzhankoi to Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where Russia is currently trying to stop a Ukrainian counteroffensive from regaining occupied territories in the south of the country.

Humeniuk added that Russian military convoys are being driven alongside civilian vehicles so that people become human shields.  

The Ukrainian military is also actively targeting Russian ammunition stockpiles. "We are working to ensure that logistics do not allow them to restock," Humeniuk added.

She stated Ukraine has now destroyed almost all Russian field ammunition depots and that Russian forces are dealing with "shell hunger."

On July 22, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that the Ukrainian counteroffensive's success hitting targets in Russian-occupied territory has undermined the Russian military's combat capabilities.

An earlier report from the ISW on July 18 confirmed that the attack on the Crimean Bridge impacted a key ground line of communication (GLOC) supporting Russia’s southern force grouping. A GLOC connects a military force with its supplies and reinforcements.

On the day of the explosion on the Crimean Bridge, Ukraine's Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) spokesperson Andrii Yusov noted that Russia is likely to face logistical problems due to the explosions.

"The peninsula is used by the Russians as a major logistical hub for the movement of forces and equipment deep into the territory of Ukraine. Of course, any logistical problems are additional complications for the occupiers, which create potential interruptions for the Ukrainian defense forces," he commented.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive lurches forward: Key moment looms as more forces committed
Fresh videos of Western-made armor rolling across open fields, a new settlement liberated, and a lot of noise on Russian military blogger Telegram channels heralded to the world on July 28 that the Ukrainian summer counteroffensive had upped its gear. Almost eight weeks into the long-awaited operat…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.