Russian media report Ukraine's strike on Crimean Bridge

This audio is created with AI assistance

Multiple Russian media outlets reported Ukraine's strike on the Crimean Bridge on Aug. 12, as videos showing smoke rising near the bridge emerged online.

Russian proxy head of occupied Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, said that air defense had intercepted two missiles over the Kerch Strait, adding that the Crimean Bridge was not damaged.

According to Russian media Mash, the traffic on the bridge was halted due to the threat of another strike.

Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti claimed, citing Aksyonov, that the traffic will be resumed soon. It also said that the occupation authorities "put up a smoke screen on the bridge."

The Crimean Bridge connects the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula with Russia's Krasnodar Krai. It was constructed after Russia occupied and annexed Crimea in 2014.

There have been increased attacks inside Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory and on the territory of Russia in recent months.

Earlier on Aug. 12, Russian state media claimed that 20 Ukrainian drones had been shot down overnight in Crimea.