News Feed

Kellogg will travel to Kyiv for Ukraine's Independence Day

2 min read
Avatar
by Lucy Pakhnyuk
US special representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg participates in the German Marshall Fund Brussels Forum, on June 12, 2025 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu via Getty Images)

U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg is reportedly traveling to Kyiv to mark Ukraine's 34th Independence Day, Reuters journalist Graham Slattery reported Aug. 21 on X.

"Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg heads to Kyiv tomorrow, per sources, to participate in a prayer breakfast/Independence Day ceremonies. He'll also discuss this week's diplomatic flurry with leaders," Slattery wrote.

Slattery added that Kellogg's visit comes as the U.S, Ukraine, and Europe "hash out security guarantees," referring to the postwar security architecture seen as critical to Ukraine's long-term peace and a deterrent against future Russian aggression.

Kellogg's reported trip follows a week of high-level diplomatic activity.

On Aug. 15, U.S. President Donald Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska — spurring fears that Ukraine was being sold out as Russia broke out of its geopolitical isolation.

Following the summit, Trump said he and Putin had "largely agreed" on territorial swaps and security guarantees for Ukraine. Ahead of the meeting, he noted that both sides would have to "swap land" — a stance that raised alarm in Kyiv and across European capitals.

The Trump-Putin summit was quickly followed by a high-level meeting in Washington between Trump, President Volodymyr Zelensky, and European partners. During that meeting, Zelensky and his allies pressed for concrete security guarantees for Ukraine in the event of a future peace agreement with Russia.

Kellogg's anticipated visit to Ukraine comes at a pivotal moment, as discussions over long-term security arrangements — and U.S.-Ukraine relations under the Trump administration — continue to evolve.

Avatar
Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

News Feed
Saturday, August 23
