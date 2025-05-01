Julie Davis appointed interim head of US embassy in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ambassador Julie Davis will assume her duties as interim chargé d’affaires at the U.S. embassy in Ukraine starting May 5, the U.S. Embassy said in a statement on May 1, following the resignation of former U.S. Ambassador Bridget Brink.

Davis will lead the embassy’s engagement with the Ukrainian government and people on behalf of President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to a statement from the embassy.

Ambassador Davis currently serves as U.S. ambassador to Cyprus and previously held posts as ambassador and special representative for Belarus, deputy assistant secretary of state for Western Europe and the European Union, and deputy permanent representative to NATO.

She will serve as chargé d’affaires until a new U.S. ambassador to Ukraine is appointed by the president.