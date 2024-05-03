Skip to content
Media: Italy to give Ukraine SAMP/T system in new aid package

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 3, 2024 12:35 PM 2 min read
The SAMP/T Mamba air defense system at Kuchyna Air Base, north of Bratislava, Slovakia, on April 19, 2023. (Joe Klamar / AFP via Getty Images)
The Italian government is readying its new defense aid package for Ukraine that will include, among others, a SAMP/T air defense system, the Italian news outlet La Repubblica reported on May 2.

Ukraine has asked international partners to deliver more air defense in the wake of an increase in Russian strikes targeting energy infrastructure since March.

Previously, France and Italy jointly supplied Ukraine with a SAMP/T system back in 2023.

The new advanced air defense system Italy allegedly plans to deliver was deployed in Slovakia. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, known for his Ukraine-skeptic stances, said in March that Rome decided to pull back the system from his country.

The decision by the Italian government to provide another SAMP/T is reportedly linked to the worsening battlefield situation in eastern Ukraine, as Russia seeks to break through Ukrainian defense lines.

The new defense aid package will also allegedly include artillery and Stinger anti-air missiles, La Repubblica writes. It remains unclear whether Italy will agree to supply any of the available 100-200 Storm Shadow long-range missiles, according to the outlet.

The La Foglio outlet writes, citing NATO sources, that the decree on the new aid package may be published within the next few days or the next week. However, La Repubblica wrote that the package should be presented by the upcoming Group of Seven (G7) summit in Italy, which will begin on June 13.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims as the Italian government has not made a public announcement.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel), which tracks international aid for Ukraine, Italy has provided Ukraine with 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in defense assistance as of late February.

One night with Ukrainian drone hunters near Russia
Editor’s note: Due to the security protocols of the Ukrainian military, soldiers featured in this story are identified solely by first names and call signs. SUMY OBLAST – Soldiers from one of Ukraine’s 117th Territorial Defense Brigade mobile air defense squads call themselves fowlers. The unit’s…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
9:14 AM

Zelensky meets UK foreign secretary in Kyiv.

"The provision of this package, along with the crucial decision of the United States to provide assistance, is of great importance to us at this key moment," President Volodymyr Zelensky said when thanking Cameron for the U.K.'s new pledge of support.
1:14 AM

Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked nine border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on May 2, firing 40 times and causing at least 215 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
