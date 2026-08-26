Ukraine is set to introduce a sanctions package targeting companies that manufacture parts for Russian ballistic missiles, Presidential Sanctions Commissioner Vladyslav Vlasiuk told reporters on Aug. 26.

"We are talking about 100-plus companies," said Vlasiuk about the new sanctions list that will include all Russian missile manufacturers starting sometime in mid-autumn.

Ukraine has asked the European Union to adopt a so-called "interim package" of sanctions in September that are designed to hinder operations of enterprises involved in the production of subparts for ballistic missiles launched towards Ukraine.

The main identified problem in the continuous delivery of microelectronic subparts appears to be customs regulations that do not govern distribution to third countries such as Vietnam and Kazakhstan.

Foreign components form a crucial part in the construction of Russian missiles as the war in Ukraine enters its fifth year. In a map revealed to the media, leading countries manufacturing microelectronic components are the U.S., Switzerland, China, the United Kingdom, and France.

Leading countries manufacturing microelectronic components for Russian ballistic missiles were shown on a map to reporters in Kyiv on Aug. 26, 2026.

"We also expect that in the coming month(s), the relevant jurisdictions will adopt relevant sectoral sanction bans or apply relevant comprehensive export control measures," Vlasiuk said.

According to the latest investigations by the Ukrainian government, the distribution of microelectronic chips from China lags behind that of their American counterparts, as Chinese technologies seem "not relevant," as described by Vlasiuk and his experts.

It was also pointed out that the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict "opened the eyes of many countries to the scale of the threat of uncontrolled consumption."

Vlasiuk is set to visit the U.S. sometime next week to meet with a congressman, although no details of his trip have been disclosed.