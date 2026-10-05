Ukrainian pilots to soon start training on French Rafale jets, Zelensky says

President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed further European assistance in phone calls with the French and Polish leaders on Oct. 5, as Ukraine braces for a new wave of Russian attacks while U.S.-led peace talks fail to make headway.

Zelensky revealed after his call with French President Emmanuel Macron that France is preparing fresh defense assistance for Ukraine amid relentless Russian strikes, with a new support package expected "soon."

"Ukrainian pilots will soon begin training on French Rafale aircraft in France. This is a significant step forward for Ukraine's combat aviation," he added.

Kyiv announced in 2025 that it aims to purchase 100 Rafale jets to bolster its growing fleet of Western-made aircraft. The Rafale is a 4.5-generation multirole fighter, considered one of the most advanced among European jets.

France is Ukraine's staunch ally in its war against Russian aggression and has provided Kyiv with long-range missiles and intelligence support, among other assistance.

Zelensky said that both sides are also "continuing to work on localizing the production of French missiles and aerial bombs in Ukraine."

The Ukrainian president underscored France's commitment to Freyja, a joint European anti-ballistic missile defense project led by the Ukrainian defense company Fire Point.

Zelensky added that he and Macron would discuss the details further during an in-person meeting, without giving a specific date.

In a separate call with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Zelensky briefed the Polish leader about ongoing preparations for trilateral talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

"There are no obstacles on our part, but it is important that the U.S. side prepares on its end and ensures Russia's readiness," said Zelensky.

The president said on Oct. 4 that Washington is pushing for Ukraine and Russia to hold technical-level negotiations before the end of the month.

Another topic of discussion between the two was Ukraine's winter preparations, as Russia has already begun targeting energy infrastructure ahead of what is expected to be another brutal winter.

Zelensky noted that "not everything can be discussed in detail over the phone," and the two leaders agreed to meet in the near future.

Tusk and Zelensky last met at the Carpathian 8 Summit on Sept. 18, where the countries of the Carpathian region discussed economic, cultural, and security cooperation.