Russia attacks Kyiv as drone debris falls into residential area, sets cars ablaze

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia again targeted Kyiv late on Oct. 5, with drone debris falling into a residential area in the city's Pecherskyi district after air defenses shot it down, a reporter on the ground said.

Two cars were set ablaze in the courtyard of a residential building, and a third vehicle was damaged in the Russian attack, Ukraine's State Emergency Service also reported.

An air raid alert was declared for several minutes earlier in the evening due to the threat of a drone attack.

Russia has continued fatal attacks against Kyiv and cities across Ukraine as it continues to wage its war.

Residents watch as authorities respond at the scene of a downed Russian drone late on Oct. 5, 2026. (Serhii Korovayny / The Kyiv Independent)

On the morning of Oct. 4, Russia struck the roadway of Kyiv's Northern Bridge across the Dnipro River with a drone, injuring two people, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Russia also targeted the city's Southern Bridge in attacks repeating days in a row, prompting officials to begin work on pontoon crossings across the Dnipro River.

"Urgent solutions are a dam and a pontoon crossing, which are being built quickly," Ukraine's Reconstruction, Infrastructure, and Transport Minister, Mykola Kalashnyk, told public broadcaster Suspilne.