Russian drone strikes Zaporizhzhia bridge in overnight attack

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian drone struck one of the bridges over the Dnipro River in Zaporizhzhia during an overnight attack on Oct. 6.

The bridge has been closed, and traffic rerouted, according to the Zaporizhzhia City Council. Photos from the scene show damage to the bridge's road surface.



The exact bridge struck was not disclosed by the city council.

During the overnight attack, five people in the region, including two members of the Red Cross, were also injured and were reported to be receiving medical help.

The strike follows multiple attacks on bridges in central Kyiv in the past week.

From Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, Kyiv's Southern and Northern bridges were targeted in multiple Russian drone strikes amid an intensifying campaign against infrastructure in the capital.

As his war against Ukraine stretches on, and as Ukrainian forces pummel Russian energy infrastructure, Russian President Vladimir Putin has sought to increase strikes against Ukrainian civilians.

On Oct. 3, President Zelensky said that Ukrainian intelligence obtained documents revealing that Putin issued a "new doctrine" allowing Russian forces to launch broader strikes against Ukrainian civilian targets this upcoming winter.

Under the new policy, roads, schools, and hospitals around Ukraine will be targeted by Russian forces in an attempt to force civilians to flee cities, Zelensky said.