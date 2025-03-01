Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

Israel wants US to keep Syria 'weak' by allowing Russian bases, sources tell Reuters

by Natalia Yermak March 1, 2025 5:14 PM 2 min read
Syrian Kurdish Asayish forces stand before a Russian military vehicle near Darbasiyah, Syria, on Oct. 25, 2019. (Delil Souleiman/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Israel works to counter Turkey's growing influence in Syria by lobbying the United States to keep it weak and decentralised, including by letting Russia keep its military bases in the country, Reuters reported on Feb. 28.

Israeli officials have told Washington that Syria's new Islamist rulers who ousted pro-Russian Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad will pose a threat to Israel's borders if backed by Turkey, Reuters wrote, citing four sources familiar with the communications.

To contain Turkey, Israeli officials tried to persuade U.S. officials that Russia should keep its Mediterranean naval base in Syria's Tartus province and its Khmeimim air base in Latakia province, which surprised some U.S. officials, according to the report.

Syria's new leadership is in talks with Russia over the fate of the military bases. Some experts say that the new U.S. President Donald Trump could be more open to Russia staying in Syria than his predecessor, Joe Biden. According to the report, Biden's administration considered offering to ease the sanctions on Syria in exchange for closing Russia's two military bases

Aron Lund, a fellow at U.S.-based think-tank Century International, told Reuters that Israel had a good chance of influencing U.S. thinking, describing the new administration as wildly pro-Israeli. "Syria is barely even on Trump's radar now. It's low priority, and there's a policy void to fill," he said.

Since dictator al-Assad was ousted to Russia in December, Russia began withdrawing assets from Syria, raising doubts about the future of its military presence in the country. Many assets still remain in Syria.

However, Russian delegation had since traveled to Syria to reportedly meet the new leadership, and Russia's President Vladimir Putin pledged support and cooperation to Syria’s new leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa.

Recent reports suggested that Russia might be close to a deal with Syria to maintain a limited military presence, in exchange for assisting Damascus in its fight with the Islamic State, which remains active in eastern Syria, according to Bloomberg.

Ukraine has also reached out to Syria's new government regarding Russia's military presence. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha visited Damascus on Dec. 30 and later indicated that Kyiv and Damascus share similar views on the matter.

Author: Natalia Yermak
