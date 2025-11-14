0 out of 25,000

Quality journalism takes work — and a community that cares.
Help us reach 25,000 members by the end of 2025.

KI logo
Friday, November 14, 2025
Politics

Investigators seek to arrest ex-deputy prime minister in Mindich corruption case

2 min read
Avatar
by Oleg Sukhov
Investigators seek to arrest ex-deputy prime minister in Mindich corruption case
Oleksiy Chernyshov, then chief executive officer of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, during an interview in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. Naftogaz is Ukraine's state-run gas company. Photographer: Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) said on Nov. 14 that it had filed a motion to arrest former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov.

He did not respond to requests for comment.

On Nov. 11, Chernyshov was charged with illicit enrichment as part of a large-scale corruption case involving state nuclear power company Energoatom. Seven other suspects have also been charged, and Timur Mindich, a close associate of President Volodymyr Zelensky, is allegedly the ringleader.

According to tapes released by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, participants of the alleged corruption scheme gave $1.2 million and 100,000 euros to Chernyshov.

He has visited a money laundering office created as part of the corruption scheme, according to the NABU.

Chernyshov has used the funds obtained through the Energoatom corruption scheme to finance the construction of high-end houses near Kyiv, the Bihus.info investigative journalism project reported on Nov. 12, citing the NABU tapes.

Bihus.info alleged that the villas built by Chernyshov were meant for himself, Mindich, and the country's leadership. The President's Office declined to comment.

This is not the first time Chernyshov faces corruption charges.

In June Chernyshov was charged with bribery and abuse of office in a separate case. He was released on Hr 120 million ($2.9 million) bail in July.

Later the same month, he was fired from the position of deputy prime minister and minister for national unity.

Since Zelensky was elected president in 2019, Chernyshov has held different government jobs, including governor of Kyiv Oblast, minister for communities and regional development, and CEO of state oil and gas company Naftogaz.

Ukrainian anti-corruption official investigated over possible leak in Mindich case, top prosecutor says
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
NABUAnti-corruptionCorruptionOleksii ChernyshovTimur MindichEnergoatomSAPO
Avatar
Oleg Sukhov

Reporter

Oleg Sukhov is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is a former editor and reporter at the Moscow Times. He has a master's degree in history from the Moscow State University. He moved to Ukraine in 2014 due to the crackdown on independent media in Russia and covered war, corruption, reforms and law enforcement for the Kyiv Post.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, November 14
Video
Battle of Pokrovsk: How Russia broke into the city and what's next.

Pokrovsk, a city that held back some of Russia’s fiercest assaults for over a year, is now on the verge of falling. The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell explains how the battle reached this point and what Pokrovsk’s fall could mean for the wider defense of Donetsk Oblast.

Hungary to sue EU over ban on Russian gas.

"We do not accept this obviously unlawful solution contrary to European values," Orban said on a weekly radio show. "We are turning to the European Court of Justice."

Show More

Editors' Picks