Investigators seek to arrest ex-deputy prime minister in Mindich corruption case

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) said on Nov. 14 that it had filed a motion to arrest former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov.

He did not respond to requests for comment.

On Nov. 11, Chernyshov was charged with illicit enrichment as part of a large-scale corruption case involving state nuclear power company Energoatom. Seven other suspects have also been charged, and Timur Mindich, a close associate of President Volodymyr Zelensky, is allegedly the ringleader.

According to tapes released by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, participants of the alleged corruption scheme gave $1.2 million and 100,000 euros to Chernyshov.

He has visited a money laundering office created as part of the corruption scheme, according to the NABU.

Chernyshov has used the funds obtained through the Energoatom corruption scheme to finance the construction of high-end houses near Kyiv, the Bihus.info investigative journalism project reported on Nov. 12, citing the NABU tapes.

Bihus.info alleged that the villas built by Chernyshov were meant for himself, Mindich, and the country's leadership. The President's Office declined to comment.

This is not the first time Chernyshov faces corruption charges.

In June Chernyshov was charged with bribery and abuse of office in a separate case. He was released on Hr 120 million ($2.9 million) bail in July.

Later the same month, he was fired from the position of deputy prime minister and minister for national unity.

Since Zelensky was elected president in 2019, Chernyshov has held different government jobs, including governor of Kyiv Oblast, minister for communities and regional development, and CEO of state oil and gas company Naftogaz.