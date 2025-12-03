0 out of 25,000

Ukraine

Ukrainians' trust in NATO membership as security guarantee drops, poll shows

by Martin Fornusek
Flags of Ukraine and NATO on rally ‘Stand With Ukraine’ on July 10, 2024 in London, England. (Olha Kharchenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Only about 19.4% of Ukrainians consider a potential entry into NATO as the best possible security guarantee, a 10% drop from last year, according to a survey conducted by the Info Sapiens agency and published by the New Europe Center on Dec. 3.

Most respondents (31.1%) see Ukraine developing its own nuclear weapons — an idea previously rejected by Kyiv — as the best possible guarantee, underscoring "Ukrainians' disappointment in international support," New Europe Center said.

The study comes amid a fresh U.S. pressure on Ukraine to accept a peace deal with Moscow even at the cost of painful concessions, while the EU struggles to reach a consensus on a long-term funding plan for Kyiv.

Respondents were asked which security guarantee would be the most effective, with entry into NATO, provided that the allied protection covered only Ukraine-controlled territories, being one of the options.

Furthermore, the number of Ukrainians who say it would be "completely unacceptable" to give up on NATO aspirations as part of a peace deal with Russia dropped to 41.1% from 48.7% in 2024 and 56.9% in 2023.

The results of the survey, which was carried out between Nov. 5 and 26 with a study sample of 1,000 respondents, were released as NATO foreign ministers met in Brussels to discuss Euro-Atlantic security and Russia's war against Ukraine — with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio notably absent.

Ukraine applied to join NATO in 2022, the year Russia launched its full-scale invasion. Despite repeated reassurances of support, the allies have not extended a formal invitation to Kyiv, as several members opposed its entry.

This opposition was only solidified after the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, whose administration openly rejected Ukraine's NATO aspirations and sought instead to hammer out a peace deal with Russia.

Moscow has named a ban on Ukraine's accession to NATO as one of its key demands in negotiations, and sought to justify its full-scale invasion with Kyiv's Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

