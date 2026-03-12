KI logo
ICC opens investigation into alleged crimes against humanity by Belarus

by Lucy Pakhnyuk
The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands, on Feb. 23, 2026. (Lina Selg / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has opened an investigation into whether Belarus committed crimes against humanity, the court announced March 12.

Although Belarus is not a member of the ICC, neighboring Lithuania — which is a member — referred the situation to the court, arguing that some elements of the alleged crimes occurred on its territory.

In a statement, the Office of the Prosecutor said it opened a formal investigation after concluding there is "a reasonable basis to believe that Rome Statute crimes were committed at least in part on the territory of the Republic of Lithuania."

In its referral to the ICC, Lithuania alleged that senior Belarusian political, law enforcement, and military leaders committed crimes against humanity — including deportation, persecution, and other inhumane acts — against the civilian population of Belarus.

The Prosecutor's Office said there is also "reasonable basis to believe that the coercive acts leading to deportation constituted a course of conduct against actual or perceived opponents of the Government of Belarus."

It added that there is reason "to believe that these crimes were committed as part of a widespread and systematic attack against the civilian population, considering their large scale, the number of victims, and the organised nature of the acts."

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya welcomed the court's announcement, saying it offered hope that those responsible could be held accountable.

"Hundreds of thousands of Belarusians have suffered — and continue to suffer — because of the regime's actions. Lukashenko's policies also create threats for Belarus's neighbors," she said in a statement.

"I sincerely thank Lithuania for taking the initiative, and all the countries that supported this step," she added. "This decision restores hope — that justice will prevail, that those responsible will be held accountable, and that the victims will finally receive truth and justice."

Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

Lucy Pakhnyuk is a North America-based news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in international development, specializing in democracy, human rights, and governance across Eastern Europe and Eurasia. Her experience includes roles at international NGOs such as Internews, the National Democratic Institute, and Eurasia Foundation. She holds an M.A. in Russian, East European, and Eurasian Studies and a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

