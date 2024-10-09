Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Viktor Orban, Ursula von der Leyen, Hungary, European Union, Russia, Ukraine
Edit post

Hungary’s Orban rebuked by EU chief over Russia stance, complains of ‘political propaganda’

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 9, 2024 3:57 PM 2 min read
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, on October 9, 2024 (Frederick Florin/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen rebuked Hungary over its stance on Russia’s war in Ukraine, and its strengthening of political and economic ties with Moscow in comments at the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Oct. 9

In what promised to be a heated plenary session, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban had hoped to discuss his country’s plans for the Presidency of the European Council which it currently holds until the end of the year.

Instead, he was confronted by von der Leyen who rebuked several aspects of his country’s stance towards Russia.

"The world has witnessed the atrocities of Russia's war. And yet, there are still some who blame this war not on the invader but the invaded. Not on Putin’s lust for power but on Ukraine’s thirst for freedom," von der Leyen said.

Hungary has repeatedly blocked aid to Ukraine, pushed for negotiations, and frequently spouted Kremlin talking points. Hungary has condemned Russia's full-scale invasion while refusing to supply Ukraine with weapons.

"So I want to ask them, would they ever blame the Hungarians for the Soviet invasion in 1956?" von der Leyen said while looking directly at Orban.

The comment came after a top aide of Orban criticized Ukraine's resistance to Russia's full-scale invasion, calling it "irresponsible" and suggesting his country would have advised against fighting back if it had been asked.

Balazs Orban – no relation to the prime minister – made the comments when discussing Hungary's anti-Soviet uprising in 1956 which was brutally put down by the Red Army.

"Considering 1956, we would have probably not done what President Zelensky did 2.5 years ago, as it is irresponsible, as we can see that he led his country into a defensive war, many lives were lost and territories lost," he said in an interview published Sept. 26.

Orban rejected von der Leyen’s parallel, saying "there is nothing in common between 1956 and the Russian-Ukrainian war."

Von der Layen also criticized Hungary’s scheme to simplify the procedure to grant visas to Russian nationals, describing it as a "backdoor for foreign interference."

Orban dismissed the criticism as "political propaganda."

"I would have been pleased to debate the presidential program but I see you’re not interested," he said.

Russian weapons depot storing North Korean shells, missiles set ablaze after drone attack, Ukraine’s military reports
Ukraine’s General Staff said the depot was the 67th Arsenal of Russia’s Main Missile and Artillery Directorate (GRAU), located near the city of Karachev.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:27 AM

Russia's strike on Sumy Oblast kills 2.

Russia attacked the Esman community in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Oct. 8 with guided bombs, killing two civilians, local military administration reports.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.