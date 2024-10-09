Russian weapons depot storing North Korean shells, missiles set ablaze after drone attack, Ukraine's military reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian drone strike set ablaze a Russian weapons depot storing North Korean ammunition in Bryansk Oblast, Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Oct. 9.

"According to available information, missiles and artillery weapons, including those that came from North Korea, as well as guided aerial bombs, were stored on the territory of the warehouse," it said in a post on Telegram.

"A significant number were located under the open sky."

The General Staff said the depot was the 67th Arsenal of Russia’s Main Missile and Artillery Directorate (GRAU), located near the city of Karachev.

Earlier on Oct. 9, the Telegram channel Astra said a warehouse in the Bryansk Oblast had been attacked, and local residents had reported air raid sirens in the early hours of the morning of Oct. 9.

Videos accompanying Astra’s post showed multiple, quick-fire explosions coming from the area of a large fire.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed on Oct. 9 that 47 Ukrainian drones had been shot down overnight, including 24 in Bryansk Oblast.

It did not report any damage or casualties.

Overnight, Ukrainian forces successfully struck Russia's 67th GRAU Arsenal, a massive ammunition dump outside of Karachev, Bryansk Oblast.



Per local sources, the key Russian facility is violently burning, with dozens of secondary explosions seen and heard. pic.twitter.com/17z39WI2YI — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) October 9, 2024

The fire comes only weeks after Ukraine hit one of the largest ammunition arsenals in Russia, destroying two to three months' worth of munitions, according to Estonian Colonel Ants Kiviselg.

North Korea began supplying Russia with artillery shells, possibly as early as mid-2022, to help it sustain its offensive in Ukraine. Moscow's military strategy requires large quantities of artillery shells fired to destroy the opponent's positions or prepare ground assaults.

More extensive ammunition supplies were confirmed by U.S. and South Korean intelligence in October 2023 following a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The shipments of artillery shells were followed by ballistic missiles, both of which have been deployed against Ukraine.

Ukraine has long suffered a disadvantage in terms of ammunition supplies compared to Russia.

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi told CNN on Sept. 5 that Russian forces currently fire shells at a ratio of around 2:1 to 2.5:1 to Ukrainian forces.