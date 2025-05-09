Hungary allegedly expels two 'spies' working under diplomatic cover at Ukraine's embassy, Hungarian FM says

Peter Szijjarto's announcement came after Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) allegedly dismantled a Hungarian military intelligence network operating in Zakarpattia Oblast.
The approval marks a key step in international efforts to hold Moscow accountable for what is considered the gravest violation of international law committed against Ukraine.
Although Moscow declared on April 28 that it would halt all military actions from May 8 to midnight on May 11 to mark Victory Day, strikes on civilian areas have continued.
Under Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin's rule, millions of Ukrainians died during the Holodomor, a man-made famine in 1932–1933. The dictator also oversaw mass deportations, purges of Ukrainian intellectuals and leaders, and the suppression of the Ukrainian language and culture.
According to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), this marks the first time Ukrainian authorities have exposed a Hungarian military intelligence network conducting activities harmful to Ukraine.
Delegations from 35 countries and the Council of Europe gathered in Lviv as EU officials prepare to approve both new defense aid and steps toward establishing a tribunal for Russian leadership.
The ruling marks a significant victory for RFE/RL amid growing concerns about U.S. funding cuts to independent media countering Russian disinformation.
U.S. Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected the new pope and leader of the Roman Catholic Church on Thursday, taking the name Pope Leo XIV, a senior cardinal announced on May 8 to crowds gathered in St. Peter’s Square, according to Vatican News.
George Simion, leader of Romania's far-right AUR party, who won the first round of the presidential election with nearly 40% of the vote, reiterated that if elected, he would oppose any further assistance to Ukraine and shift Romania’s focus inward.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed their countries' relationship on May 8, vowing to increase cooperation in all areas, including military ties.
"There is Turkey, which maintains channels of communication. And then, above all, there is the People's Republic of China, which, more than anyone else, has the means to make (Russian President Vladimir) Putin come to the negotiating table and soften his demands," Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on May 8.
The United States will be ready to "walk away" from the negotiating table if it does not see Russia making progress in negotiation to end the war, U.S. Vice President JD Vance told Fox News on May 8.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico arrived in Moscow on May 9 to celebrate Victory Day, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.
Hungary allegedly expels two 'spies' working under diplomatic cover at Ukraine's embassy, Hungarian FM says
Hungary has allegedly expelled two "spies" working under diplomatic cover at Ukraine's embassy in Budapest, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on May 9 on Facebook.
Szijjarto's announcement came after Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) allegedly dismantled a Hungarian military intelligence network operating in Zakarpattia Oblast, detaining two agents accused of espionage against the Ukrainian state.
The operation's objectives reportedly included gathering intelligence on military defenses, identifying vulnerabilities in its ground and air defense systems, and assessing local residents' socio-political views, particularly scenarios of public reaction if Hungarian troops entered the region.
Szijjarto reacted to Kyiv's move, calling it "anti-Hungarian propaganda."
"The latest smear campaign against Hungarians is being launched for exactly the same reason as the previous ones. We Hungarians want peace, we say no to war, we have never supplied weapons to Ukraine, and we never will, and we have not allowed and will not allow ourselves to be dragged into this war, to drag Hungary into this war," Szijjarto said.
Szijjarto added that the Hungarian government will not tolerate "the constant launching of such defamatory actions against Hungary and the Hungarian people in Ukraine," as a reason for expelling the alleged "spies."
"We have handed over the decision and the note to this effect to the Ukrainian Ambassador in Budapest here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the last few minutes," the minister said.
Ukraine has not yet responded to Hungary's statement. The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify Szijjarto's claims.
Hungary maintains positive relations with Russia in contrast with other EU members. On March 26, Szijjarto visited Moscow to discuss continued economic cooperation between the two countries.
Hungary has also repeatedly opposed EU sanctions on Russia and opposed EU aid for Ukraine.