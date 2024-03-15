Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Odesa, Missile attack, Russia, War, Ukraine
Edit post

Russian missile strike kills 21, injures 73 in Odesa

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 15, 2024 12:39 PM 3 min read
First responders treat a man at the site of a Russian missile strike on Odesa on March 15, 2024. (State Emergency Service)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

A Russian missile strike on Odesa killed 21 people on March 15, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

The victims include a paramedic and a first responder who arrived at the scene following the first explosion, according to Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper.

At least 73 people were injured to various degrees of severity as a result of the attack, the Interior Ministry said. The number of wounded reportedly included at least seven first responders, as well as an unspecified number of police officers.

Klymenko said on March 16 that the death toll had risen to 21 after another wounded person died in the hospital.

Killed victims included Odesa's former deputy mayor, Serhii Tetiukhin, and Oleksandr Hostishchev, the commander of the police special forces battalion Tsunami, according to local council member Andrii Vagapov.

Rescuers immediately arrived at the scene of the impact and began extinguishing the fire, sorting out the debris, and searching for the injured, according to the State Emergency Service. During the operation, Russian forces struck the site again.

Several explosions were reported in the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa between 11 and 11:20 a.m. local time, almost immediately after an air raid alert went off in the region.

Russian forces launched Iskander-M ballistic missiles from occupied Crimea, Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces said.

Aftermath of Russian missile strike on Odesa on March 15, 2024. (State Emergency Service)
Aftermath of Russian missile strike on Odesa on March 15, 2024. (State Emergency Service)
Aftermath of Russian missile strike on Odesa on March 15, 2024. (Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces)
Aftermath of Russian missile strike on Odesa on March 15, 2024. (Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces)
Aftermath of Russian missile strike on Odesa on March 15, 2024. (Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces)

According to the Southern Defense Forces, a three-story recreational building was destroyed by the strike.  

It also damaged other civilian infrastructure, including 10 houses and gas and electricity supply networks.

Over 500 homes in Odesa were left without electricity, and around 800 were left without gas supply following the attack, Kiper said at 6 p.m. local time. The services should be restored the next day, he added.

Emergency services continue working at the scene of the attack.

Kiper announced there will be a day of mourning in Odesa Oblast on March 16.

Russian troops regularly attack the city of Odesa and Odesa Oblast with drones and missiles.

A total of 12 people, including five children, were killed in the March 2 drone attack on an apartment building.

On March 5, Russia attacked Odesa during the visit of President Volodymyr Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The missile hit 300-400 meters away from the leaders, Zelensky said.

5 children killed in single attack: ‘We should never forget what Russia did’
Five Ukrainian children were sleeping peacefully in their beds on March 2 when Russia launched the overnight drone attack against their hometown of Odesa that took their lives. Some came from different families but lived in the same apartment building in the southern Ukrainian port city. Instead o…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
8:19 AM

Fire reported at Russia's Syzran oil refinery.

The governor of Russia's Samara Oblast reported on March 16 that two Rosneft oil refineries in the area were targeted by Ukrainian drones, resulting in no casualties but leaving one facility on fire.
7:46 AM

Evacuation of civilians continues in Sumy Oblast.

Ukrainian authorities continue evacuations of communities in the northeastern Sumy Oblast close to the Russian border after Moscow intensified its attacks against the region, local officials said on March 15.
3:57 AM

Russia attacks 14 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 14 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 69 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on March 15. At least 378 explosions were reported in the region over the past 24 hours.
1:47 AM

EU to transfer 4.5 billion euros to Ukraine

Ukraine will receive 4.5 billion euros ($4.9 billion) from the European Union through its four-year Ukraine Facility program next week, Johannes Hahn, European Commissioner for Budget and Administration, announced on March 15.
11:18 PM

SBU has repelled almost 10,000 cyberattacks since 2022.

Specialists of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have repelled almost 10,000 cyberattacks since the outbreak of the full-scale war, and more attacks are taking place every day, SBU cyber chief Illia Vytiuk said on air on March 15.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.