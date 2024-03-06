Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Odesa, Missile attack, Volodymyr Zelensky, Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Military: Russia’s missile attack on Odesa not connected to Zelensky, Greek PM visit

by Kateryna Hodunova March 6, 2024 10:22 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visit the site where a Russian drone attack killed 12 civilians, including five children, in Odesa on March 2. (President's Office) 
President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Odesa on March 6 was not the reason behind Russia's missile attack on the city the same day, Nataliia Humeniuk, a spokesperson of Ukraine's Southern Operational Command, told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL).

Russia launched a missile on Odesa as Mitsotakis was being given a tour of the port of Odesa by the president and his staff.

The blast occurred approximately 150 meters away from the Greek delegation, the Greek newspaper Kathimerini reported.

"(The attack) is in no way connected to a specific visit, but it is related to the terror that (Russia) is very methodically carrying out," Humeniuk said.

Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk told Ukrainian outlet Hromadske that five people were killed in the attack. Pletenchuk also said "several people" were injured, but the information about them is still being gathered as "their conditions differ."

Russian troops likely used a ballistic missile to strike Odesa, according to Humeniuk. One of the port infrastructure buildings was hit, the spokesperson added.

Zelensky said after the meeting that Ukraine’s defense was the main topic of discussion with Mitsotakis, stressing Ukraine’s need for air defense systems.

"Weapons are needed here to save lives. Decisions are needed now – not someday, but for the people who endure terrorist attacks every day and night," Zelensky said.

Before the morning missile attack on Odesa, Ukrainian forces downed 18 Russian drones overnight on March 6. Russia targeted drones on settlements and industrial facilities near the sea in Odesa Oblast.

Ukrainian soldiers near Kupiansk prepare for potential Russian offensive
Editor’s note: The Kyiv Independent is not disclosing the full names of soldiers due to what they cited as security concerns and their unit’s protocol amid the war in Ukraine. KHARKIV OBLAST — As Russia rolls past now-occupied Avdiivka further west, other parts of the front have seen quieter days.…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
