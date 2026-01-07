KI logo
How Venezuela crisis will impact Russia’s influence in the world

by Jared Goyette, Vladyslav Samusenko
The Kyiv Independent’s Jared Goyette speaks with foreign policy analyst Ivan Fechko about Venezuela’s political crisis following the U.S. attack and kidnapping of dictator Nicolás Maduro — and why it marks a major strategic setback for Russia in Latin America and globally. Fechko breaks down Moscow’s long-standing support for Maduro, why Russia was unable to defend its ally, and what a potential democratic transition in Venezuela could mean for Ukraine, international law, and the global balance of power.

