Greece extradites Moldova's once most powerful oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc

by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Moldovan oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc (C) exits Chisinau International Airport under police escort, on Sept. 25, 2025. (Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images)

Greece has extradited Moldovan oligarch and former Democratic Party leader Vladimir Plahotniuc to Chisinau, Moldovan media outlet NewsMaker reported on Sept. 25.

Plahotniuc, once seen as the most powerful figure in Moldova, faces charges in three criminal cases, including his alleged role in the 2014 "theft of a billion dollars" from major banks.

He was placed on the international wanted list on April 7, 2025, and detained in Greece in July.

Criminal cases are also opened against him in Russia, where he is charged in absentia with leading a criminal organization, drug trafficking, and illegal money laundering.

After Plahotniuc's arrest in Greece, Moscow also requested his extradition.

The oligarch rose to prominence in the early 2010s, becoming a Democratic Party lawmaker in 2010 and chairman in 2016, by which time he was seen as controlling Moldova's banks, media, and courts.

His political influence peaked when his allies dominated parliament, though he fled the country in 2019 after his backers failed to form a government.

Plahotniuc has long been sanctioned by both the U.S. and the EU. Washington accused him of corruption and undermining democratic processes in Moldova.

The extradition comes just days before Moldova's parliamentary elections on Sept. 28, where pro-Russian opposition parties are set to challenge the ruling, pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity.

Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

