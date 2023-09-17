Governor: Russian overnight missile attack hits civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Four Russian S-300 missiles hit a civilian enterprise in the city of Kharkiv overnight on Sept. 17, Kharkiv Oblast governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

The attack occurred at around 12:30 a.m., causing a fire, the governor said. He did not provide any information on the casualties.

According to Syniehubov, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv, Chuhuiv, Kupiansk, and Izium districts across the Kharkiv Oblast over the past day.

At around 11 a.m. on Sept. 16, five Russian Iskander cruise missiles hit the regional capital, injuring six civilians.

The attack damaged civilian enterprises and residential houses, Syniehubov said.

At around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 16, Russian troops fired a guided anti-tank missile at a civilian car near the villages of Strilecha and Hlyboke. The attack killed a man and a woman who were in the car and injured a 72-year-old man, said Syniehubov.

A 23-year-old man was injured by Russian artillery fire in the village of Petropavlivka in the Kupiansk district, the governor added.

Other Russian attacks across Kharkiv Oblast damaged residential houses and commercial facilities, according to Syniehubov.

Due to its proximity to the Russian border, Kharkiv Oblast is subject to near-daily attacks.