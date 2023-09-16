Governor: Russia launches S-300 missiles at Kharkiv, injuring 5

This audio is created with AI assistance

Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Sept. 16 that at least five people had been injured after Russian forces launched five S-300 missiles at the Kholodnohirskyi district in the city of Kharkiv.

According to Syniehubov, the extent of the victims' injuries ranges from light to medium.

Due to its proximity to the Russian border, Kharkiv and the greater region are subject to near-daily attacks.

Earlier on Sept. 16, Syniehubov reported that Russian forces had shelled settlements across the Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, Kupiansk, and Izium districts of Kharkiv Oblast over the past 24 hours.

No civilian casualties were reported, but there were multiple cases of property damage.