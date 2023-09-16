Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast kill 2, injure 7

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Interior Ministry reported that Russian attacks on the city of Kharkiv and the greater region on Sept. 16 have killed at least two people and injured seven others.

Earlier on Sept. 16, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russian forces had launched five S-300 missiles at the Kholodnohirskyi district in the city of Kharkiv.

The Interior Ministry clarified that Iskander-K missile fragments were recovered on site.

The attack injured five people and damaged an unspecified number of buildings. According to Syniehubov, the victims' injuries ranged from mild to moderate.



A 23-year-old man was also injured by Russian artillery fire in the village of Petropavlivka in the Kupiansk district, the Interior Ministry added.

Additionally, Russian forces opened fired on a car on the road near the village of Strilecha, which is located on the Ukrainian-Russian border. According to the Interior Ministry, a man and a woman were killed, and an elderly man was injured.

Homes and kiosks were also damaged by Russian shelling in the settlement of Kozacha Lopan, the Interior Ministry added.

Due to its proximity to the Russian border, Kharkiv Oblast is subject to near-daily attacks.