Governor: Number of injured due to Russian attack on Kramatorsk rises to 10

Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that 10 people have been injured due to Russia’s attack on Kramatorsk on March 18.

Earlier on March 18, Kyrylenko reported that Russian forces used cluster munitions in their latest attack on the eastern city of Kramatorsk, killing at least two civilians and wounding five.

He said that the Russian forces targeted Bernatsky Park, located in the southern part of the city, damaging a dozen residential buildings and several cars.

"Ukrainian Kramatorsk is one of the biggest irritants for Russians," Kyrylenko said. "They purposefully hit the city, trying to kill as many of its civilians as possible."

Over 100 countries ban the use of cluster munitions, but Russia continues to use the weapons – which release small explosive bombs and indiscriminately harm civilians.

International observers have confirmed Russia’s “extensive” use of cluster munitions, an accusation that Moscow denies.

Russia is not a signatory of the 2008 convention, but it is obliged by international humanitarian law to avoid its use.