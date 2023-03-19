Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Sunday, March 19, 2023

Governor: Russia kills 2, wounds 5 in Kramatorsk with cluster munition

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 18, 2023 6:41 pm
Share

Russian forces used cluster munition in their latest attack on the eastern city of Kramatorsk, killing at least two civilians and wounding five, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on March 18. 

Over 100 countries ban the use of cluster munition, but Russia continues to use the weapons – which release small explosive bombs and indiscriminately harm civilians. International observers have confirmed Russia's "extensive" use of cluster munitions, an accusation that Moscow denies. Russia is not a signatory of the 2008 convention, but it is obliged by international humanitarian law to avoid its use. 

In a Telegram post, Kyrylenko said that the Russians targeted Bernatsky Park, located in the southern part of the city. A dozen residential buildings and several cars were damaged by the attack, according to the official. 

"Ukrainian Kramatorsk is one of the biggest irritants for Russians," Kyrylenko said. "They purposefully hit the city, trying to kill as many of its civilians as possible." 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK