Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor: At least 1,335 houses flooded in Ukrainian-controlled part of Kherson Oblast

by Martin Fornusek June 6, 2023 10:08 PM 1 min read
Man dragging a cow in the flooded Korabel district of Kherson on June 6. (Photo: Global Images Ukraine/GettyImages)
This audio is created with AI assistance

At least 1,335 houses were flooded on the Ukraine-controlled west bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on June 6 around 7:30 p.m. local time.

"As of this hour, we know about 1,335 houses on the right bank that are underwater. On the left bank, (Russian-occupied) Pischchane, Stara Zburivka, Kozachi Laheri, Kardashynka, Krynky, Hola Prystan, and Oleshky are partially flooded. Korsunka and Dnipriany are completely flooded," Prokudin said.

Some 1,368 people have been evacuated from the region by 6 p.m. local time, according to the governor.

From Kherson city's micro-district Ostriv, 1,221 residents were evacuated.

The authorities, police, emergency services, and volunteers are on the site, assisting people affected by the flooding.

At 4:30 p.m. today, Prokudin reported only 71 houses to be confirmed as flooded.

Russian forces destroyed the Kakhovka dam in Kherson Oblast on the morning of June 6, sparking a humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine.

Ukrhydroenergo: Kakhovka Reservoir to disappear in 2-4 days
The flood peak from the spilling of the Kakhovka Reservoir will happen in the morning of June 7, Ukraine’s state-owned energy company Ukrhydroenergo wrote on June 6.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
