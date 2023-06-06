Governor: At least 1,335 houses flooded in Ukrainian-controlled part of Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least 1,335 houses were flooded on the Ukraine-controlled west bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on June 6 around 7:30 p.m. local time.

"As of this hour, we know about 1,335 houses on the right bank that are underwater. On the left bank, (Russian-occupied) Pischchane, Stara Zburivka, Kozachi Laheri, Kardashynka, Krynky, Hola Prystan, and Oleshky are partially flooded. Korsunka and Dnipriany are completely flooded," Prokudin said.

Some 1,368 people have been evacuated from the region by 6 p.m. local time, according to the governor.

From Kherson city's micro-district Ostriv, 1,221 residents were evacuated.

The authorities, police, emergency services, and volunteers are on the site, assisting people affected by the flooding.

At 4:30 p.m. today, Prokudin reported only 71 houses to be confirmed as flooded.

Russian forces destroyed the Kakhovka dam in Kherson Oblast on the morning of June 6, sparking a humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine.