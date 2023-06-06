Ukrhydroenergo: Kakhovka Reservoir to disappear in 2-4 days

This audio is created with AI assistance

The flood peak from the spilling of the Kakhovka Reservoir will happen in the morning of June 7, Ukraine's state-owned energy company Ukrhydroenergo wrote on June 6.

In two to four days, the reservoir will cease to exist, according to Ukryhdroenergo's director Ihor Syrota.

Syrota said the stabilization of flood levels in the affected areas will probably take place in the next four to five days.

The Kakhovka Reservoir was built in 1956 along with the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. Prior to June 6, it covered a total area of 2,155 square kilometers and had roughly the same volume of water as the Great Salt Lake in the U.S.

The reservoir was an important water source for southern Ukraine, as well as for the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's biggest nuclear plant.

Russian forces destroyed the Kakhovka dam on the morning of June 6, sparking a humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported around noon on June 6 that the water in the reservoir has fallen by almost 1.5 meters.