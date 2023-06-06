Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
News Feed, Kakhovka Dam
Ukrhydroenergo: Kakhovka Reservoir to disappear in 2-4 days

by Martin Fornusek June 6, 2023 9:06 PM 1 min read
A screenshot from drone footage showing the destruction of the Kakhovka dam explosion carried out by Russian forces on the morning of June 6, 2023. (Photo: Prosecutor General's Office / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The flood peak from the spilling of the Kakhovka Reservoir will happen in the morning of June 7, Ukraine's state-owned energy company Ukrhydroenergo wrote on June 6.

In two to four days, the reservoir will cease to exist, according to Ukryhdroenergo's director Ihor Syrota.

Syrota said the stabilization of flood levels in the affected areas will probably take place in the next four to five days.

The Kakhovka Reservoir was built in 1956 along with the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. Prior to June 6, it covered a total area of 2,155 square kilometers and had roughly the same volume of water as the Great Salt Lake in the U.S.

The reservoir was an important water source for southern Ukraine, as well as for the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's biggest nuclear plant.

Russian forces destroyed the Kakhovka dam on the morning of June 6, sparking a humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported around noon on June 6 that the water in the reservoir has fallen by almost 1.5 meters.

Russian forces destroy Kakhovka dam, triggering humanitarian disaster
The dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant across the Dnipro River, occupied by Russian forces, was destroyed on the morning of June 6, sparking a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine. Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command reported early in the morning…
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
Editors' Picks

