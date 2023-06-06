Governor: At least 71 houses flooded in Ukrainian-controlled part of Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least 71 houses and three bridges were flooded on the west bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on June 6 around 4:30 p.m. local time.

More water continues to flood towns and villages in the oblast, including Tiahynka, Burhunka, Odradokamianka, and Kozatske, he said.

"We are evacuating people from settlements that are in the flood zone. For this purpose, 50 buses and a large number of people, (including) volunteers, police officers, emergency services, and military administration personnel were involved."

As of 3:30 p.m., 1,328 people have been evacuated, according to Prokudin.

The evacuation is currently ongoing.

Ukraine's Southern Operational Command reported in the early hours of June 6 that Russian forces blew up the Kakhovka dam, causing massive flooding of villages downstream of the Dnipro River.

The destruction triggered a humanitarian and environmental disaster, causing machine oil leaks into the Dnipro River, dislodging mines, and threatening critical infrastructure, including the Kherson Thermal Power Plant.