The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Starlink, Ukraine, War, Elon Musk, Russia, United States, Internet, Donald Trump
Edit post

Ukrainian front line 'would collapse' if Starlink is turned off, Musk claims

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 9, 2025 12:18 PM 2 min read
Tech billionaire Elon Musk leaves a meeting with House Republicans in the basement of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, DC on March 5, 2025. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. tech billionaire Elon Musk claimed on March 9 that the entire front line in Ukraine would collapse if he shut off Starlink satellite internet services.

Starlink internet terminals have played a crucial role in securing communications in the war in Ukraine. Last year, Ukraine said that approximately 42,000 terminals were in operation across the military, hospitals, businesses, and aid organizations.

The U.S. has threatened to cut off Ukraine’s access to Starlink if Kyiv doesn’t agree to a critical minerals deal, Reuters wrote in late February, citing sources. Musk denied these reports back then.

The planned signing of the agreement was disrupted after a clash between U.S. President Donald Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office. In early March, Washington halted U.S. military aid and intelligence sharing for Ukraine in an attempt to push Kyiv to peace talks with Moscow.

In a post on X, Musk, a close ally of Trump, proposed to impose sanctions "on the top 10 Ukrainian oligarchs, especially the ones with mansions in Monaco." This was in reaction to a post by Republican Senator Mike Lee, who called for cutting funding for Ukraine.

One social media user wrote that Musk ignores the fact that Russia is an aggressor and Ukraine is a victim in the all-out war.

"I literally challenged (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to one on one physical combat over Ukraine, and my Starlink system is the backbone of the Ukrainian army. Their entire front line would collapse if I turned it off," Musk replied.

Musk described Russia's full-scale war as "years of slaughter in a stalemate," adding that Ukraine would "inevitably lose."

"Anyone who really cares, really thinks, and really understands, wants the meat grinder to stop. Peace now!" he wrote.

As concerns about Starlink's availability escalated, Ukrainian officials said the country was working on alternatives to the U.S. service. French satellite operator Eutelsat Communications is in talks with the European Union to possibly replace Starlink in Ukraine.

Musk, who Trump has tasked with eliminating "fraud" and "waste" from the government budget, has called for shutting down the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), an organization that provides vital humanitarian aid to Ukraine. He has also amplified Russian disinformation and mocked Zelensky for calling Ukraine an independent country.

‘We will adapt’ — Ukraine’s soldiers say after US intel cut
Days after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a pause in sharing U.S. intelligence, the Ukrainian military has reported little effect from that decision on the front. The pause is likely to have a higher toll on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, experts and military officials say. The U.S.
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

6:08 PM
Video

British MP: ‘Trump could be a Russian asset.’

Earlier this week, British lawmaker Graham Stuart raised the possibility that the president of the United States, Donald Trump, had been groomed by the Kremlin’s security services over a period of decades. In this interview Stuart explains what prompted him to make such an extraordinary public statement, and what it means both for the future of Ukraine, and the continent as a whole.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.