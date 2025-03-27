The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Germany considering participating in Ukraine peacekeeping force

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn March 28, 2025 1:58 AM 2 min read
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, on Feb. 14, 2025. (Olena Zashko/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius signalled Germany's openness to partake in a peacekeeping force on March 27.

Germany has previously sent mixed signals regarding its participation in a potential peacekeeping force. On Feb. 8, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said it was "premature and inappropriate" to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine.

Pistorius was accompanied by Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur in Berlin.

"I can't imagine any situation in which Germany would not be participating in whatever would be the result of negotiations of a ceasefire or even a peace," Pistorius said on March 27.

Pistorius noted that many details regarding a peacekeeping force still need to be agreed upon.

"(I)t has to be decided when the time has come and it depends on so many parameters, like: How many troops will be... accepted in the ceasefire? What could be the mandate? Who is taking part in it?" he said.

Pistorius urged caution in making any public commitments while a potential ceasefire is still being negotiated.

"This is nothing we should discuss publicly on the market places before it's even clear whether we will have a ceasefire or not," Pistorius said.

The defense minister called for Europe to have a seat at peace negotiations, but noted he did not expect the U.S. to include Ukraine's European allies in the talks.

"I would hope so, but I don't believe it for the moment. There is no signal visible or to hear about in Washington that they are willing to let us on the table. And I'm afraid that could remain like that," Pistorius said.

On March 19, Pistorius criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's phone call to Russian President Vladimir on March 18.

"So Putin is playing a game here, and I'm sure the American president won't be able to stand by and watch for long without reacting," Pistorius said.

Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

