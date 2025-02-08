Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Germany, Peacekeepers, Peace Negotiations, Ukraine
Edit post

Scholz says talk of German peacekeepers in Ukraine 'premature and inappropriate'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 8, 2025 5:42 PM 2 min read
Olaf Scholz, Germany's chancellor, during a news conference following a Special European Council summit in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday, April 18, 2024. (Simon Wohlfahrt/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a Feb. 8 interview that discussions over Germany potentially deploying its peacekeeping troops to Ukraine are "premature and inappropriate."

He told the German newspaper RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland (RND) that "first there needs to be an end to the conflict and real negotiations," and only then it would be possible to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine.

"I find such debates inappropriate and premature," Scholz told RND. "Because it is assumed that Ukraine will not get parts of its territory back from Russia."

The Telegraph reported in November that, under one of the peace plans being considered by U.S. President Donald Trump, he might call on British and other European troops to enforce a buffer zone that the president would attempt to establish in place of the current front line in Ukraine.

The comments come as Ukraine struggles to hold the front line amid relentless Russian offensives in the east. Losing one town after another, Kyiv is increasingly on the back foot, especially in Donetsk Oblast, as it scrambles to gather manpower and resources to defend its last strongholds there.

The future of Western military aid remains as uncertain as ever with the return of Trump, a Ukraine skeptic who says he is determined to push both sides into negotiations to end the war.

"In any case, Ukraine will have an army that it will not be able to pay for with its financial means alone, and that is where we and all of Ukraine's friends will be called upon," Scholz told RND.

In January, Roderich Kiesewetter, a lawmaker from the German opposition party Christian Democratic Union (CDU), said that Berlin should not rule out deploying its troops to Ukraine after the war ends, German newspaper Schwäbische Zeitung reported.

His remarks came as the U.K. and France considered sending their own troops to monitor a potential ceasefire in Ukraine.

Zelensky, Trump may meet in Washington next week
“I will probably be meeting with President (Volodymyr) Zelensky next week, and I will probably be talking to President (Vladimir) Putin. I’d like to see the war end,” U.S. President Donald Trump said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:29 PM

Baltic countries disconnected from Russia's power grid.

"This legacy of occupation meant that Moscow - which uses energy as a weapon - had control of the frequency," the ministry said in a statement on X. "That’s a critical element in maintaining reliable power supply. That dependency ends today!"
9:36 PM

Zelensky, Trump may meet in Washington next week.

"I will probably be meeting with President (Volodymyr) Zelensky next week, and I will probably be talking to President (Vladimir) Putin. I'd like to see the war end," U.S. President Donald Trump said.
5:43 PM

Bucha massacre suspect becomes top official in Russian region.

As a platoon commander at the 76th Airborne Assault Division, Mussagaleyev allegedly participated in Russia's brutal occupation of Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv, in February and March 2022, according to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). Hundreds of civilians were massacred by Russian troops in Bucha at the time.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.