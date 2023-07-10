Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Ukraine liberates 14 square kilometers over past week

by Dinara Khalilova July 10, 2023 9:24 AM 2 min read
A Ukrainian soldier is seen inside of a howitzer near Vuhledar frontline amid Russia-Ukranie war in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on July 01, 2023. (Ercin Erturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has liberated 10 square kilometers in the south and 4 square kilometers in the east over the past week, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 10.

During the same period, Ukrainian forces have advanced more than 1 kilometer toward Russian-occupied Melitopol and Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, said the General Staff's spokesman Andrii Kovalov.

In its morning update, the General Staff wrote that the Ukrainian military continued counteroffensive operations on the southern front lines and entrenching retaken positions.

Meanwhile, in the country's east, Ukraine has repelled Russian attacks near Dubovo-Vasylivka, some 9 km northwest of Bakhmut, and the town of Marinka, according to the General Staff.

"The enemy resists, moves units and troops, and actively uses its reserves. Heavy fighting is happening here (in the Bakhmut area)," said Kovalov, as cited by the Defense Ministry's media center.

The Russian military has also attempted to advance toward Lyman, Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, and Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast.

Since the beginning of the summer counteroffensive, Ukrainian troops reportedly advanced 8.6 km in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions and regained 169 square kilometers of land there.

"This is roughly proportional to the area of Odesa city. Demining operations are ongoing in these territories," added Kovalov.

According to the official, Ukrainian forces have also liberated a total of 24 square kilometers around Donetsk Oblast's Bakhmut.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

