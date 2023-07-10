General Staff: Ukraine liberates 14 square kilometers over past week

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has liberated 10 square kilometers in the south and 4 square kilometers in the east over the past week, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 10.

During the same period, Ukrainian forces have advanced more than 1 kilometer toward Russian-occupied Melitopol and Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, said the General Staff's spokesman Andrii Kovalov.

In its morning update, the General Staff wrote that the Ukrainian military continued counteroffensive operations on the southern front lines and entrenching retaken positions.

Meanwhile, in the country's east, Ukraine has repelled Russian attacks near Dubovo-Vasylivka, some 9 km northwest of Bakhmut, and the town of Marinka, according to the General Staff.

"The enemy resists, moves units and troops, and actively uses its reserves. Heavy fighting is happening here (in the Bakhmut area)," said Kovalov, as cited by the Defense Ministry's media center.

The Russian military has also attempted to advance toward Lyman, Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, and Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast.

Since the beginning of the summer counteroffensive, Ukrainian troops reportedly advanced 8.6 km in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions and regained 169 square kilometers of land there.

"This is roughly proportional to the area of Odesa city. Demining operations are ongoing in these territories," added Kovalov.

According to the official, Ukrainian forces have also liberated a total of 24 square kilometers around Donetsk Oblast's Bakhmut.