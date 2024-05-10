Media claim Russia captures 4 border villages in Kharkiv Oblast, governor says no ground lost

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces allegedly captured four border villages in Kharkiv Oblast as they seek to push toward the town of Vovchansk, Ukrainska Pravda reported on May 10, citing military sources.

In turn, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on national television that no territory was lost at the moment. He clarified that settlements in the border areas are a "grey zone" and that active hostilities are ongoing there.

Early on May 10, Ukraine's Defense Ministry reported that Russian forces launched an attempt to break through in Kharkiv Oblast. President Volodymyr Zelensky later confirmed that Russia was carrying out a new offensive in the area.

According to the Ukrainska Pravda's sources, the villages in question are Strilecha, Krasne, Pylne, and Borysivka. This advance may be a part of a diversionary maneuver, the sources said.

Syniehubov confirmed that Russian forces are seeking to advance in the Vovchansk direction, namely in the Kharkiv and Chuhuiv districts.

Vovchansk is situated about 50 kilometers (35 miles) northeast of Kharkiv and just 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the border with Russia.

"Our brigades met the enemy with live fire. All attacks were repelled. No territory was lost at this time," Syniehubov said on air.

"Those border settlements are located one to two kilometers from the Russian border. There are active hostilities ongoing there."

Reuters reported earlier on May 10 that, according to an undisclosed military official, Russian forces had pushed one kilometer (0.6 miles) inside the border near Vovchansk.