News Feed, Kharkiv Oblast, Russian offensive, War, Vovchansk, Ukraine
Edit post

Media claim Russia captures 4 border villages in Kharkiv Oblast, governor says no ground lost

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 10, 2024 4:17 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Ukrainian army artillerists fire artillery on the frontline as the Russia-Ukraine war continues in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine on Oct. 27, 2023. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces allegedly captured four border villages in Kharkiv Oblast as they seek to push toward the town of Vovchansk, Ukrainska Pravda reported on May 10, citing military sources.

In turn, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on national television that no territory was lost at the moment. He clarified that settlements in the border areas are a "grey zone" and that active hostilities are ongoing there.

Early on May 10, Ukraine's Defense Ministry reported that Russian forces launched an attempt to break through in Kharkiv Oblast. President Volodymyr Zelensky later confirmed that Russia was carrying out a new offensive in the area.

According to the Ukrainska Pravda's sources, the villages in question are Strilecha, Krasne, Pylne, and Borysivka. This advance may be a part of a diversionary maneuver, the sources said.

Syniehubov confirmed that Russian forces are seeking to advance in the Vovchansk direction, namely in the Kharkiv and Chuhuiv districts.

Vovchansk is situated about 50 kilometers (35 miles) northeast of Kharkiv and just 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the border with Russia.

"Our brigades met the enemy with live fire. All attacks were repelled. No territory was lost at this time," Syniehubov said on air.

"Those border settlements are located one to two kilometers from the Russian border. There are active hostilities ongoing there."

Reuters reported earlier on May 10 that, according to an undisclosed military official, Russian forces had pushed one kilometer (0.6 miles) inside the border near Vovchansk.

Zelensky: Russia launches new offensive in Kharkiv Oblast
“Russia began a new wave of offensive actions in this (Kharkiv’s) direction. Ukraine met them (Russian forces) there with our troops, brigades, and artillery,” Zelensky said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Most popular

News Feed

5:11 PM

Zelensky meets Slovak President Caputova in Kyiv.

Zelensky thanked Caputova "for her determination and moral leadership shown in the face of the full-scale Russian invasion, as well as for supporting the Ukrainian Peace Formula," the presidential office said.
5:19 AM

Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 1.

A Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv damaged homes in a residential area and caused a fire to break out, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Telegram. As a result of the attack, one person was injured.
12:06 AM

Bloomberg: Russian tycoons move assets home amid Western sanctions.

Increasingly cut off from western banking and financial services, Russia's wealthiest individuals are facing a dilemma when it comes to handing their fortunes to the next generation, according to Bloomberg. Most of the billionaires who were sanctioned have opted to move assets home, the news agency reported.
