Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed
Wednesday, May 14
Wednesday, May 14
Show More
News Feed

General Staff: Russia has lost 969,370 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 969,370 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian servicemen fire a Polish 155mm self-propelled tracked gun-howitzer Krab from a position on the front line in the Donetsk Oblast on Oct. 19, 2022. (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia has lost 969,370 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 14.

The number includes 1,240 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,804 tanks, 22,501 armored fighting vehicles, 48,382 vehicles and fuel tanks, 27,827 artillery systems, 1,382 multiple-launch rocket systems, 1,165 air defense systems, 372 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 35,860 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

As Ukraine, Russia peace talks loom, all eyes are on Putin’s next move
With just two days to go before Russian-proposed peace talks might begin in Istanbul, the Kremlin is still refusing to confirm whether or not President Vladimir Putin will attend the event. President Volodymyr Zelensky has already said he will meet Putin there, a move that puts the ball very much into the Kremlin’s court. Upping the pressure further, U.S. President Donald Trump said on May 12 that he believes that “both leaders” will be there, thrusting Putin into a delicate diplomatic dilemma
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
WarUkraineRussiaRussian lossesRussian armed forces
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

Editors' Picks