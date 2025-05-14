General Staff: Russia has lost 969,370 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 969,370 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 14.

The number includes 1,240 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,804 tanks, 22,501 armored fighting vehicles, 48,382 vehicles and fuel tanks, 27,827 artillery systems, 1,382 multiple-launch rocket systems, 1,165 air defense systems, 372 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 35,860 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.