General Staff: Russia has lost 955,470 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 3, 2025 9:21 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian serviceman drives a self-propelled howitzer 2S1 Gvozdika in the Sumy region, near the border with Russia, on Aug. 13, 2024. (Photo by Roman PILIPEY / AFP) (Photo by ROMAN PILIPEY/AFP via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 955,470 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 3.

The number includes 1,170 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,745 tanks, 22,369 armored fighting vehicles, 47,003 vehicles and fuel tanks, 27,234 artillery systems, 1,375 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,153 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, and 34,665 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

US prepares sanctions against Russia, unclear if Trump will approve, Reuters reports
The sanctions will target Russia’s energy sector, including state-owned energy giant Gazprom. Major entities in the natural resources and banking sectors will also be targeted.
The Kyiv IndependentLucy Pakhnyuk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Russia's attack on Kharkiv injures 47.

A Russian drone attack on Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv injured at least 47 people on May 2, according to local authorities. At least eight people have been hospitalized.
5:28 PM
Video

One night with 3rd Assault Brigade medics in a new age of war.

The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko spent a night at the stabilization point of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, one of Ukraine’s most battle-hardened units now fighting in Kharkiv Oblast. As drones reshape modern warfare, medics face mounting challenges: evacuations get harder and slower, turning survivable wounds into potentially fatal ones.
