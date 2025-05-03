General Staff: Russia has lost 955,470 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 955,470 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 3.

The number includes 1,170 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,745 tanks, 22,369 armored fighting vehicles, 47,003 vehicles and fuel tanks, 27,234 artillery systems, 1,375 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,153 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, and 34,665 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.