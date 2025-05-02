The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, United States, Russia, Donald Trump, Trump & Russia, Sanctions against Russia
US prepares sanctions against Russia, unclear if Trump will approve, Reuters reports

by Lucy Pakhnyuk May 3, 2025 2:49 AM 2 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while signing executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
U.S. government officials have prepared a new sanctions package against Russia. However, it is unclear if President Donald Trump will approve the sanctions, Reuters reported on May 2.

According to a U.S. official who spoke anonymously to Reuters, the U.S. National Security Council "is trying to coordinate some set of more punitive actions against Russia." However, the sanctions package "will have to be signed off by Trump."

"It’s totally his call,” a second U.S. official confirmed.

The sanctions will target Russia's energy sector, including state-owned energy giant Gazprom. Major entities in the natural resources and banking sectors will also be targeted.

In the first few months of his second term, Trump has taken a friendlier approach toward Russia than his predecessor while simultaneously damaging relations with Ukraine and pushing for a peace deal between the two countries.

Trump's sympathetic approach toward Russian President Vladimir Putin has cast doubt on whether he will sign off on a new sanctions package against Russia.

However, Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with Russia. He recently questioned Putin's intentions to achieve peace, given ongoing Russian attacks against Ukraine.

Ukraine and the U.S. also recently signed a historic minerals deal, signaling a potential reset of U.S.-Ukraine relations and renewed partnership. The sanctions package, if approved by Trump, would also signal that the U.S. is prepared to increase pressure on Russia.

Author: Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Feed

11:10 PM  (Updated: )

Russia's attack on Kharkiv injures 47.

A Russian drone attack on Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv injured at least 40 people on May 2, according to local authorities. At least seven people have been hospitalized.
5:28 PM
Video

One night with 3rd Assault Brigade medics in a new age of war.

The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko spent a night at the stabilization point of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, one of Ukraine’s most battle-hardened units now fighting in Kharkiv Oblast. As drones reshape modern warfare, medics face mounting challenges: evacuations get harder and slower, turning survivable wounds into potentially fatal ones.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.