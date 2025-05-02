US prepares sanctions against Russia, unclear if Trump will approve, Reuters reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. government officials have prepared a new sanctions package against Russia. However, it is unclear if President Donald Trump will approve the sanctions, Reuters reported on May 2.

According to a U.S. official who spoke anonymously to Reuters, the U.S. National Security Council "is trying to coordinate some set of more punitive actions against Russia." However, the sanctions package "will have to be signed off by Trump."

"It’s totally his call,” a second U.S. official confirmed.

The sanctions will target Russia's energy sector, including state-owned energy giant Gazprom. Major entities in the natural resources and banking sectors will also be targeted.

In the first few months of his second term, Trump has taken a friendlier approach toward Russia than his predecessor while simultaneously damaging relations with Ukraine and pushing for a peace deal between the two countries.

Trump's sympathetic approach toward Russian President Vladimir Putin has cast doubt on whether he will sign off on a new sanctions package against Russia.

However, Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with Russia. He recently questioned Putin's intentions to achieve peace, given ongoing Russian attacks against Ukraine.

Ukraine and the U.S. also recently signed a historic minerals deal, signaling a potential reset of U.S.-Ukraine relations and renewed partnership. The sanctions package, if approved by Trump, would also signal that the U.S. is prepared to increase pressure on Russia.