General Staff: Russia has lost 932,670 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 13, 2025 9:28 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian army press officer stands next to the debris of an Su-34 Russian air strike aircraft at a collection point of destroyed Russian armored vehicles in Lyman, Donetsk Oblast on Oct 5, 2022. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 932,670 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 13.

The number includes 1,220 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,603 tanks, 22,088 armored fighting vehicles, 43,950 vehicles and fuel tanks, 26,163 artillery systems, 1,362 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,128 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 32,425 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

‘There’s a point at which you have to either put up or shut up’ — Trump says on Russia-Ukraine talks
Trump’s comments followed a high-level meeting in Russia, where his envoy, Steve Witkoff, met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 11.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

5:52 PM

Reuters: Chinese military officers have been present behind Russian lines with Beijing’s approval.

More than 100 Chinese nationals fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine are acting as mercenaries and do not appear to have direct ties to Beijing, according to two U.S. officials cited by Reuters. However, a former intelligence official told Reuters that Chinese military officers were present behind Russian lines, with Beijing’s approval, to observe and draw tactical lessons from the war.
