General Staff: Russia has lost 932,670 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 932,670 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 13.

The number includes 1,220 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,603 tanks, 22,088 armored fighting vehicles, 43,950 vehicles and fuel tanks, 26,163 artillery systems, 1,362 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,128 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 32,425 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.